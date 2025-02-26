Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Anglo American Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 811,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,099. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGLOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

