Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $241.42 and last traded at $242.20. Approximately 14,122,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 52,239,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 11.9% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

