Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by MMCAP International Inc. SPC

MMCAP International Inc. SPC decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.