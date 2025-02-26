Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 3,706,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 2,983,141 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $12.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 144.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 5,269 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,553.49. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 629,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

