Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 16,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,999,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

ZBRA opened at $310.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $266.75 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

