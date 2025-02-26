Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $268,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,366,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Chemed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $2,540,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed Announces Dividend

NYSE:CHE opened at $551.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $543.28 and its 200-day moving average is $563.22. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $512.12 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

