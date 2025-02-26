Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Arhaus also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Arhaus stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,694. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ARHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

