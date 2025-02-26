ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 280,946 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,536,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,946 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.2% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $146,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. State Street Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,700,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,276 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,780.70. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

