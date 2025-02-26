ARK Investment Management LLC Has $218.66 Million Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,346,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,788 shares during the quarter. Recursion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $218,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,363,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,116,000 after purchasing an additional 170,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 656,003 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,140,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 288,926 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.6 %

RXRX opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXRX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.