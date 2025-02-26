Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Arko had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.27%.

Arko Stock Performance

Arko stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. 587,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $840.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

