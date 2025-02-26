Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Arko had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.27%.
Arko Stock Performance
Arko stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. 587,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $840.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.50.
Arko Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arko
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.