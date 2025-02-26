Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 13.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 26,871.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 40,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $190.98 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.62 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.63.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.