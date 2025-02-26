Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO Sells $523,971.36 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on ARVN

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.