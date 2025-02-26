Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO Sells $523,971.36 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arvinas Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.88.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
