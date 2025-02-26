Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on AE shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AE opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $38.00.
Adams Resources & Energy Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
