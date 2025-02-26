Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust accounts for 2.3% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 35,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $86.11.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

