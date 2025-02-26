Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) vs. Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Atlantic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions -13.25% N/A -37.63% Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Atlantic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions $190.88 million 0.01 -$26.04 million N/A N/A Atlantic International $27.89 million 3.97 -$5.63 million ($8.24) -0.27

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Atlantic International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atlantic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Summary

Atlantic International beats Staffing 360 Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK. The company was founded on December 22, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

