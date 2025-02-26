AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.63. Approximately 11,454,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 38,495,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $191.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

