AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.91 and traded as high as C$18.32. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$18.32, with a volume of 20,656 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.67.

The company has a market cap of C$426.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

