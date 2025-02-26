Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $22.19 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and approximately $500.86 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.19 or 0.00025034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 450,708,446 coins and its circulating supply is 414,038,946 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

