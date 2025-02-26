Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 921,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $490,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,699 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,103,000 after purchasing an additional 338,298 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 816.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,698,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 352,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,466,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $521.85 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $539.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.01.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.44.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

