Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 827,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $526,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

NYSE PH opened at $657.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $492.71 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $665.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.76.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

