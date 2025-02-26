BankPlus Trust Department Buys New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SLV opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

