Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.82, but opened at $21.96. Bilibili shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 5,575,253 shares.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Daiwa America raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Beijing Investment Ltd grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 3,793,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,496 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,256,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,829 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 14,710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,762,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $11,584,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

