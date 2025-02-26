Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.1% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,419,362.80. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,215,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,485,124.40. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,528 shares of company stock valued at $13,849,185. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Walmart Trading Up 4.4 %
NYSE WMT opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $785.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
