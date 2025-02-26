Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 220 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $269.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.90. The company has a market capitalization of $228.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.