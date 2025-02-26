Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,000.04. This trade represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $45,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,754.72. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,356. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. UBS Group began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

