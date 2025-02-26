Brightwater Advisory LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brightwater Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 177.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,457 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 4.3% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,591 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,053,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,932 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,963,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.