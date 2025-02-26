Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE BCO traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 404,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,302. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.91.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brink’s

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.