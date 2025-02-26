Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $211.21 and last traded at $213.16. 6,829,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 26,984,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $998.13 billion, a PE ratio of 173.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.