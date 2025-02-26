Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.51. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.07. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of C$19.54 and a twelve month high of C$23.18.

