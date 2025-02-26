Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Brookfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

