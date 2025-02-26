Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.373 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up C$0.62 on Wednesday, hitting C$33.74. 53,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,428. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$27.55 and a 12-month high of C$40.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The company has a market cap of C$9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.11.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Renewable Partners

In other Brookfield Renewable Partners news, Director Jeffrey Miles Blidner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.78 per share, with a total value of C$317,800.00.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.