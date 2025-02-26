Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,965 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

