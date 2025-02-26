Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 135 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,147,000. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $276.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

