Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 776 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,490,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QLD opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $75.28 and a 52-week high of $120.68.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

