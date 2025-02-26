BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 152,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 112,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
BTU Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 26.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.
BTU Metals Company Profile
BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
