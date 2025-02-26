BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12, Zacks reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.550 EPS.
Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.28. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.
