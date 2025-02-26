BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12, Zacks reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.550 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.28. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

