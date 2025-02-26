CareCloud, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
CareCloud Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $22.62.
CareCloud Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Etsy Loses Its Meme Stock Shine – Is It Still a Buy?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Stanley Druckenmiller Bets Big on Airline Stocks – Should You?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics: Could GLP-1 Maker Be Acquired Pre-Approval?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.