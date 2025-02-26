CareCloud, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

CareCloud Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $22.62.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.