Cavalier Investments LLC Purchases 432 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Federal Signal by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Federal Signal by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.1 %

FSS stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $102.18.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

