Cavalier Investments LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

