Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.70 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.35). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35), with a volume of 444,890 shares changing hands.

Centaur Media Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of £40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

