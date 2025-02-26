Cetus Protocol (CETUS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Cetus Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cetus Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Cetus Protocol has a total market cap of $78.75 million and $31.76 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,219,811 tokens. The official message board for Cetus Protocol is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol. The official website for Cetus Protocol is www.cetus.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,193,824.9827596 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.12004956 USD and is up 5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $42,931,339.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cetus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cetus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

