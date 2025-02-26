Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Shares Up 39.8% – What’s Next?

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Free Report) rose 39.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 10,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Chalice Mining Stock Up 39.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

About Chalice Mining

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

