Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 3,064 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
