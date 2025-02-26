Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 3,064 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 57,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.