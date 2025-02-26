Checkit (LON:CKT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.33 ($0.17), with a volume of 367491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.18).
Checkit Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £14.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.35.
About Checkit
Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.
We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.
For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.
