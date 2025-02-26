Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.950-25.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.65. 135,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $543.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.22. Chemed has a 52-week low of $512.12 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

