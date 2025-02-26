Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CVX opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $281.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

