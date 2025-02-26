Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

