CIMG Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notice Over Quarterly Report Filing Delay

On February 19, 2025, CIMG Inc. received a notification from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department regarding its failure to timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2024. According to the notice, this lapse constitutes noncompliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The Company’s common stock, which continues to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “IMG,” is not immediately affected by the notice.

Get alerts:

In an earlier notice dated January 17, 2025, CIMG Inc. was informed of the deficiency and was given until March 18, 2025, to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to the delinquent report. Should Nasdaq grant an exception, the extension is expected to be limited to a maximum of 180 calendar days from the due date of the initial delinquent filing, concluding on July 14, 2025.

The Company has attributed the delay to ongoing business and management restructuring. It stated that additional time is required to complete the financial statements and accompanying notes, as well as to secure the necessary reviews from its accountants and legal advisors. CIMG Inc. is working diligently to file the required Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as reasonably practicable.

The disclosure was made in a Form 8-K filing and was accompanied by a press release detailing the notification from Nasdaq. Signed by Chief Executive Officer Jianshuang Wang on February 24, 2025, the filing affirms the Company’s commitment to addressing the reporting deficiencies expeditiously while managing its restructuring efforts.

Forward-looking statements in the press release caution that actual results may differ due to a variety of factors, including challenges in raising additional funding, market competition, regulatory changes, and other external uncertainties.

CIMG Inc. continues to operate in the digital marketing, sales, and distribution space for consumer products with an emphasis on food and beverages, and is focused on leveraging technological innovations to enhance its business operations and strategic initiatives.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NuZee’s 8K filing here.

About NuZee

(Get Free Report)

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

Further Reading