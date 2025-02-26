Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.73 million.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.4312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 165.38%.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,011.22. This trade represents a 19.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

