Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $347.41 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clover Health Investments Trading Up 3.9 %
Clover Health Investments stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.98. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
